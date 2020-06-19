Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com
Photos: Juneteenth in DC
George Floyd's name is written on the windshield as John Coy wears a shirt that reads Black Lives Matter and stands through his sunroof with his fist in the air at 16th Street Northwest renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
