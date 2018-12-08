Faces of DC counter-protesters standing up against hate
01/21
Many taking part in #ShutItDownDC say they are here to rally for love.
02/21
These two from Maryland say they are proud to be a part of this demonstration.
03/21
Amelie from Silver Spring, Maryland is here “to fight racism.”
04/21
This father and daughter are from Baltimore. This is their first protest. Dad says it was time to step up. “The bumper stickers are no longer enough”
05/21
06/21
Susan from DC says "if they are here to rally for hate, we are here to rally for love."
07/21
Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally being held near the White House gather August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
08/21
09/21
10/21
11/21
“Ian” and “Sam” from the Baltimore area are at the Unite the Right counter-protest because “ it's important not to allow white supremacists and fascists take the streets unchallenged.”
12/21
This is Jonathan from DC. He's already had a few dozen takers. Said he wants to bring positivity to this divisive day.
13/21
Karl and Meagan from Chapel Hill, NC came here to “keep up the family tradition of fighting the Nazis since 1941 and making sure we don't make the same mistakes.”
14/21
Rebecca from DC felt compelled to be here to “stand up and say this is not except a bowl to have white supremacist in our city and our country.
15/21
Meet Serena of DC, Who is here because she's “deeply disturbed by the rise of hate groups and Nazi-white supremacist actions especially since the Trump election.”
16/21
17/21
18/21
The Kratovil-Lavelle family from Kent Island, Maryland. Mom Connie gave me permission to use the family's name. Said she's “proud to be an American and we need to take back patriotism.”
19/21
Alan of Springfield, Virginia says he's here to demonstrate against anti-Semitism, homophobia, and anyone who is anti-immigrant.
20/21
Anne from DC Is here “for Heather (Heyer) and against hate.”
21/21
Alka of DC message during Unite the Right counter-protests in D.C.