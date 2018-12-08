LIVE
Faces of DC counter-protesters standing up against hate
01 / 21
Many taking part in #ShutItDownDC say they are here to rally for love.
02 / 21
These two from Maryland say they are proud to be a part of this demonstration.
03 / 21
Amelie from Silver Spring, Maryland is here &ldquo;to fight racism.&rdquo;
04 / 21
This father and daughter are from Baltimore. This is their first protest. Dad says it was time to step up. &ldquo;The bumper stickers are no longer enough&rdquo;
05 / 21
This father and daughter are from Baltimore. This is their first protest. Dad says it was time to step up. &ldquo;The bumper stickers are no longer enough&rdquo;
06 / 21
Susan from DC says "if they are here to rally for hate, we are here to rally for love."
07 / 21
Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally being held near the White House gather August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
08 / 21
Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally being held near the White House gather August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
09 / 21
Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally to be held near the White House gather August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
10 / 21
Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally being held near the White House gather August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia
11 / 21
&ldquo;Ian&rdquo; and &ldquo;Sam&rdquo; from the Baltimore area are at the Unite the Right counter-protest because &ldquo; it's important not to allow white supremacists and fascists take the streets unchallenged.&rdquo;
12 / 21
This is Jonathan from DC. He's already had a few dozen takers. Said he wants to bring positivity to this divisive day.
13 / 21
Karl and Meagan from Chapel Hill, NC came here to &ldquo;keep up the family tradition of fighting the Nazis since 1941 and making sure we don't make the same mistakes.&rdquo;
14 / 21
Rebecca from DC felt compelled to be here to &ldquo;stand up and say this is not except a bowl to have white supremacist in our city and our country.
15 / 21
Meet Serena of DC, Who is here because she's &ldquo;deeply disturbed by the rise of hate groups and Nazi-white supremacist actions especially since the Trump election.&rdquo;
16 / 21
Counter Protestors with Shut it Down DC speak out against the Unite the Right rally
17 / 21
Counter Protestors speak out against the Unite the Right rally
18 / 21
The Kratovil-Lavelle family from Kent Island, Maryland. Mom Connie gave me permission to use the family's name. Said she's &ldquo;proud to be an American and we need to take back patriotism.&rdquo;
19 / 21
Alan of Springfield, Virginia says he's here to demonstrate against anti-Semitism, homophobia, and anyone who is anti-immigrant.
20 / 21
Anne from DC Is here &ldquo;for Heather (Heyer) and against hate.&rdquo;
21 / 21
Alka of DC message during Unite the Right counter-protests in D.C.

