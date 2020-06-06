Skip Navigation
PHOTOS: Biggest crowd of protesters yet in DC
1/24
WUSA9
Protesters gather on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on June 6, 2020, to call for justice following the death of George Floyd.
2/24
AP
People kneel in silence, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Washington, in remembrance of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
3/24
Kolbie Satterfield / WUSA9
Demonstrators pray near the Lincoln Memorial as they prepare to march toward downtown Washington, D.C., on June 6, 2020.
4/24
Kolbie Satterfield / WUSA9
Demonstrators pray near the Lincoln Memorial as they prepare to march toward downtown Washington, D.C., on June 6, 2020.
5/24
Eric Flack / WUSA9
A protester and their parrot participate in demonstrations in Washington, D.C., on June 6, 2020.
6/24
Eric Flack / WUSA9
Protesters chant and hold up signs in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 6, 2020.
7/24
Eric Flack / WUSA9
Black Lives Matter t-shirts being sold near Lafayette Square during protests in D.C. on June 6, 2020.
8/24
Erick Flack / WUSA9
Military forces block off streets in Washington, D.C., during protests on June 6, 2020.
9/24
WUSA9
WUSA9 reporter Delia Gonçalves interviews a protester who says she came down to Lafayette Square to make her face seen and her voice heard on June 6, 2020.
10/24
WUSA9
WUSA9 reporter Tom Dempsey interviews a member of the UDC Law Student Bar Association during protests outside the Capitol on June 6, 2020.
11/24
WUSA9
A crowd of protesters outside barricades at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., on June 6, 2020.
12/24
WUSA9
Protesters join a "We Want Change" rally on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on June 6, 2020.
13/24
AP
A checkpoint blocks traffic on 16th Street Northwest as people gather near the White House, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Washington, before scheduled protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
14/24
AP
Katie Williams, right, poses for a photo with her son Benjamin, 18 months, and husband Kyle near the White House, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Washington, as people gather before scheduled protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
15/24
16/24
AP
Nickia Wood stands with a Black Lives Matter shirt as people gather near the White House, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Washington, before scheduled protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
17/24
AP
People gather near the White House, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Washington, before scheduled protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
18/24
WUSA9
Early Saturday morning, demonstrators have begin.
19/24
WUSA9
Protesters gather at the National Mall on Saturday, June 6.
20/24
WUSA9
Protesters gather at the National Mall on Saturday, June 6.
21/24
WUSA9
Protesters gather at the National Mall on Saturday, June 6.
22/24
WUSA9
Protesters gather at the National Mall on Saturday, June 6.
23/24
AP
A demonstrator shakes hands with a National Guard soldier during a protest Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
24/24
AP
A demonstrator hugs a National Guard soldier during a protest Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WUSA9
Protesters gather on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on June 6, 2020, to call for justice following the death of George Floyd.
