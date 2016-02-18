QUICK FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 4 AM Tuesday Morning

Overnight: Cloudy with some leftover showers & storms, some heavy. Lows: 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with more showers & a few storms. Locally heavy rain, ending late in PM. High: 83.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: 85

Thursday: Partly cloudy & pleasant. High: 84.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

What's left of Florence will track into the Mid-Atlantic overnight and Tuesday bringing more showers and storms. Some storms could still produce some locally heavy rain and an isolated strong storm is still possible. The Flash Flood Watch continues until 4 AMTuesday morning.

Tuesday we'll track the last of Florence remnants though, so there will be more scattered showers & storms, some of which produce locally heavy rain. Showers & storms Tuesday will be most prominent in the afternoon, with showers & storms fading in the evening and even some sunshine west of Town.

River levels will rise after the early week heavy rains, so some flooding is possible mid-week, especially Wednesday and Thursday when the Potomac is forecasted to be near flood stage at points along the river.

Sunshine and tranquil weather returns starting Wednesday. We will enjoy a mostly dry stretch until Saturday when showers return as a cold front approaches the area.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Overnight: Cloudy with some showers & storms. Some still heavy. Lows: 70s. Winds: SW 10 - 15.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms. Ending by the early evening. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: SW to NW 10 - 15.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm & dry. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: NNE - 10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, and pleasant. Highs: 81 - 86. Winds: NE/SW - 10.

