Overnight: Leftover shower possible & cooler. Low: 66.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & much cooler with rain & showers. High: 68.

Friday: AM rain/showers, Turning partly cloudy & comfortable. High: 74.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front will be south of the Metro Area Thursday but more rain and showers will develop Thursday morning and overspread the Metro Area. High temps drop back into the 60s. Some of the rain will be heavy at times Thursday evening and overnight Thursday. AM rain & showers Friday, but partly cloudy skies return by Friday afternoon. The weekend will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies each afternoon and highs in the 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Overnight: Leftover showers & cooler. Low: 62 - 66. Winds: SW/NW - 10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & much cooler with more rain & showers. High: 64 - 69. Winds: NNE - 10.

Friday: AM rain/showers, Turning partly cloudy & comfortable. High: 70 - 75.

EXTENDED WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

The weekend will be cooler but dry - all in all a great first full weekend of fall!

Saturday: Partly cloudy & seasonably mild. Highs: 72 - 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. Highs: 74 - 78.

