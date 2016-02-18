QUICK FORECAST:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy & muggy, T-storms endding S & E, patchy fog. Lows: 68 - 74.

Sunday: Becoming Partly sunny and almost hot, mainly PM T-storms. High: 87

Monday: Becoming partly sunny and humid with mainly PM T-storms. High: 88.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Storms diminish in southern Maryland overnight. Some patchy fog is possible throughout the Metro Area overnight.

As a front stalls near the area and tropical moisture returns, we'll track numerous showers and storms again Sunday. It won't be a washout Sunday -- but you'll want to stay flexible with plans. In addition to the heavy rain and flood threat, a few storms could be strong or severe with damaging winds.

Sunday PM and Monday PM are Yellow Weather Alert days. The best chance of showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours, during peak daytime heating. Expect some thin spots in the clouds and some sunshine around late morning to early afternoon each day, with more cloud cover in the overnights and early mornings.

Also happening this weekend - the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower!

DETAILED FORECAST:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy & muggy, T-storms ending S & E, patchy fog. Lows: 68 - 74.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny and almost hot, mainly PM T-Storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny and almost hot, mainly PM T-Storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

EXTENDED FORECAST - NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK

We remain unsettled as we begin next week with more scattered showers and storms. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain. The shower/storm chances decrease mid-week and it turns hotter.

Monday: Becoming Partly sunny and humid with mainly PM showers/storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few lingering PM showers & T-Storms. Highs: 85 - 90.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Low 90s.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA