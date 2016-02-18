QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: 66 - 76.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated PM T-Storm. High: 91.

Friday night: Increasing cloudiness and muggy, late shower possible. Lows: 70 - 75.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and T-Storms. High: 86.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A bit cooler tonight in the suburbs with lows in the 60s but inside the Beltway we will remain in the 70s. We'll have a hot finish to the week with only a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon.

Yellow Weather Alert Saturday for showers and storms. An unsettled pattern returns this weekend. As a front stalls near the area and tropical moisture returns, we'll track numerous showers and storms over the course of the two days. Saturday could have morning and afternoon showers and storms. Sunday should start out dry but numerous showers and storms develop in the PM. These showers and storms will coincide with the march.. The wet pattern will start next week as well.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: 66 - 76. Winds: NW 5 - 10.

Friday: Partly cloudy and almost hot. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs: 87 - 92.

Friday night: Increasing cloudiness and muggy with late showers possible. Lows: 70 - 75. Winds: SW/NW 5 - 10.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and storms. Highs: 82 - 87.

EXTENDED FORECAST - WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Highs will hold in the mid to upper 80s this weekend due to more cloud cover. It turns more unsettled with scattered to numerous showers and storms each day, mainly during the afternoon Sunday. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with Showers & T-Storms. Highs: 82 - 87.

Sunday: Partly sunny with showers & T-Storms, mainly in the PM. Highs: 84 - 88.

