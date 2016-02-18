QUICK FORECAST:

Friday night: Increasing cloudiness and muggy, late shower possible. Lows: 70 - 75.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and T-Storms. High: 87.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & muggy, showers & T-storms. Lows: 68 - 74.

Sunday: Partly sunny and almost hot, mainly PM T-Storms. High: 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Mainly dry tonight for date night but muggy with lows in the 70s. Yellow Weather Alert Saturday and Sunday PM for showers and storms. As a front stalls near the area and tropical moisture returns, we'll track numerous showers and storms over the course of the two days. Saturday could even have morning and afternoon showers and storms. Sunday should start out dry but numerous showers and storms develop in the PM. The weekend will not be a washout.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness and muggy with late showers possible. Lows: 70 - 75. Winds: Light.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & muggy, showers & T-storms. Lows: 68 - 74.

Sunday: Partly sunny and almost hot, mainly PM T-Storms. High: 84 - 89.

EXTENDED FORECAST - NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK

We remain unsettled as we begin next week with more scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain.

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with Showers & T-Storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with mainly PM showers & T-Storms. Highs: 85 - 90.

