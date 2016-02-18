Damaging winds of up to 70 miles per hour and tennis ball-sized hail were reported Monday evening as strong storms rolled through the DC metro area.

PHOTOS | Strong winds, hail litter the DC metro area in Monday's storms

LATEST POWER OUTAGES | As many as 69,000 reported being without power

Mild overnight with areas of fog, some locally dense. Tuesday will be partly sunny and hotter with some scattered PM showers and T-storms. A few strong storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, and some of them could be strong or severe. It will not be the same setup as Monday when we had widespread damaging winds. But localized areas could still see strong to severe storms, with damaging winds and hail. Highs will be near 90°.

Wednesday through the weekend will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few t-storms each day. Rain totals from the next 7 days combined could be 2" - 4", locally over 5", with the highest amounts north of town. You may not need to water the lawn and freshly planted flowers too much this week, thanks to Mother Nature!

OVERNIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

with Fog Developing

LOWS: 64 - 72

WINDS: SW 5 - 10

TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

AM Fog, Becoming Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid

With Scattered PM Showers/T-Storms, Some Strong

HIGHS: 87 - 92

WINDS: SW 10 - 15 +

WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & not as Hot

with Showers/T-Storms

HIGHS: 78 - 83

WINDS: E - 10

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA