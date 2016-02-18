QUICK FORECAST:

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy early and much cooler. High: 67.

Friday night: Becoming mostly cloudy late with showers overnight & chilly. Low: 50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly with a few early showers. High: 62.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 64.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The heaviest rain and highest wind threats from Hurricane Michael stayed southeast of our area. The heaviest axis of rain will hit the northern Neck, Southern Maryland and the DelMarVa where 2" - 6" of rain is likely from Michael. 1" to isolated 2" amounts in the Metro Area nut ending shortly after midnight.

Winds pick up after midnight Friday with gusts around 30 mph possible in Town but to 50 mph across southern MD, in the southern Bay and up to 60 mph on the DelMarVa. There is a Wind Advisory for St. Mary's county and Calvert county in addition to Delmarva where the winds will be gusting around 50 mph.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH Unitl Friday 6 AM

Tonight: Rain & storms, locally heavy rain, especially over southern MD ending well before dawn. Temps: 70s & falling to 52 - 60. Winds: SW to NW 15 - 30 +

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy early and much cooler. Highs: 63 - 68. Winds: NW 15 - 30 +/10 - 15.

Friday night: Becoming mostly cloudy late with showers overnight & chilly. Lows: 40 - 50.

EXTENDED FORECAST: THIS WEEKEND

The rain and showers will clear well before dawn Friday and bring in a much cooler weekend with fall-like temps! Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s. A much different setup than the start of October! There will be a threat for some showers overnight Friday into early Saturday but the Terps game looks fine but cool.

Saturday: Partly sunny and pleasantly cool with a an early shower. Morning Lows: 44 - 52. Highs: 58 - 64. Winds: NW - 10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. Morning Lows: 40 - 50. Highs: 60 - 65. Winds: S 5 - 10

