High Wind Warning issued for the DC region by the National Weather Service

Winds are expected to range from 25-35 mph, with some gusts reaching up to 65 mph.

WASHINGTON — Anyone traveling in the D.C. region is being warned of strong winds coming through the area.

The National Weather Service has placed the District under a High Wind Warning for the likelihood of strong winds, of up to 65 mph, through Saturday at midnight.

WUSA9 Meteorologist Makayla Lucero reminds homeowners to bring any items in from the outside that may blow away due to the strong winds, but only if it is safe to do so.

Lucero says the winds are accompanying a cold front that is coming through the region.

Sustained winds ranging from 25-35 mph and gusts ranging from 55-65 mph are predicted.

Lucero claims the strongest winds will be felt around 7 p.m., with winds expecting to reach 43 mph.

She says not to be surprised if those winds feel a little bit stronger than reported.

Several agencies have reported downed trees and wires in their counties. Some roadways have been block to traffic as a result.

20,800 Beallsville Rd., tree down across road, wires down, small brush fire, some lanes blocked.

900 Malta Ln., near Caddington Avenue, Four Corners area, powerlines down, tree down, some lanes blocked.

1800 block of Tilton Dr. near Forest Grove Drive, wires down, tree down across the road, some lanes blocked, road blocked between Woodland Drive and Forest Grove Drive.

3900 Wendy Ln., near Palmira Lane, tree down, wires down, some lanes blocked.

10800 block of Burbank Dr., near The Corral Drive, Potomac, wires down, including tree branches, some lanes blocked.

Houston Street near Hankin Street, Silver Spring, wires down, including tree branches, some lanes blocked.

Power outages are also possible.

Strong winds are expected to last from now until early morning on Sunday.

Lucero says howling winds could keep some DMV residents up when heading to bed tonight.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow along and provide the latest updates on weather near you.