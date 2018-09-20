The quintessential symbol of fall: brilliant hues of orange, red and yellow unmasked as the days get shorter and nights get longer. But this year's fall foliage in DC metro to-date has been unimpressive and in some areas, it's also been delayed. ​​​​​​

The average peak for fall foliage in DC near the Tidal Basin is the first week of November. The average peak in the metro suburbs is the end of October. The average peak in Garrett County, Maryland is around October 10th.

FALL FOLIAGE: FACTORS INFLUENCING BRILLIANCY

How healthy the leaf is before the change Availability of water before the change occurs Temperature changes can accelerate the process, but the shortening of the days starts it.

According to Sandra Farber Bandier, Extension Agent from the University of DC's College of Agriculture, Urban Sustainability and Environmental Sciences, to have a spectacular year of foliage, "it can't be too dry or too wet in the early fall, and temperatures can't be too warm."

FALL 2018 FOLIAGE: WHY IT'S BEEN A LACKLUSTER YEAR

Too much rain in September Temperatures were too warm in September and the start of October

Too Much Rain

Before reaching our big foliage season, the condition of trees and leaves was unhealthy: they were drowning in too much rain! Sandra Farber Bandier from the University of DC said "The leaves after September were turning yellow on some trees due to the excessive amounts of rain in the month... once the leaves finally started changing, because they were changing from a yellow-green and not a rich, vivid green color, the colors unmasked are and will continue to be more dull and brown, not vivid and bright."

Farber Bandier added added that the excessive amounts of rain in September may have longer term effects: "We are going to see plant loss in plants that were tough and durable due to the exceedingly wet start to fall after an already wet summer. Even the most durable trees, like the Colorado Blue Spruce, may never be the same after the wet growing season."

September was the 5th wettest on record at Reagan National Airport with 9.73", over 6" above the monthly average precipitation of 3.72". This comes on the tail of the 3rd wettest July at Reagan National, a month that proved to be the wettest on record at Dulles.

Unseasonably Warm Fall Temperatures

Another factor to this year's lack of brilliancy in the fall foliage -- and the main factor for the delay in the process of the leaves changing their colors is the warm temperatures at the start of fall. The most favorable weather for a gradual and vivid changeover to fall colors is a stretch of sunny and mild afternoons and cold nights.

Both September and the first half of October were unseasonably warm. In fact, during the first 11 days of October, the average high was 82.8°, closer to the average high around Labor Day! September tied for the 5th warmest on record in Washington.

This unseasonable warmth at the start to fall aided in slight delay of the leaves changing colors as well. Just now at the end of October, we're finally seeing many trees in DC and the metro change with overall dull colors.

CURRENT FALL FOLIAGE REPORT

Colors are finally being unmasked in the DC metro, but overall it's a duller, muted year for foliage, per the reasons listed above. The peak is happening in the coming days after a cool second half of October.

WHY LEAVES CHANGE COLORS

Frost and cold air are often thought of as the reasons the leaves turn color every fall. But it's not frost or cold air that leads to this change: it's the inability for trees to replenish Chlorophyll within the leaves, a process that usually occurs a few weeks before the first frost.

This change happens because of the shrinking hours of daylight and longer cool nights. Chlorophyll absorbs and processes energy from the sun (specifically red and violet wavelengths of sunlight) to make simple sugars and starches that trees use for food.

When the Chlorophyll production slows and is cutoff in fall, instead of green, the brilliant other colors are unmasked from the other pigments in the leaves. Carotenoids give leaves their yellow and orange colors. Anthocyanin give leaves hues of red.

