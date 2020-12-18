Dreaming of a white Christmas in DC? We could see a few flakes

There's a slight chance that we could see a few flakes early Christmas morning

WASHINGTON — Each year around the holidays, the old Bing Crosby song comes to mind: "I'm dreaming of white Christmas." For the last few years in D.C., Maryland and Virginia we have been dreaming, but the reality is, we haven't seen one in quite some time.

There's a slight chance that our luck could change just a little in 2020 (which we could all use a little of after this crazy year).

Christmas Eve will be wet with rain and highs in the 50s. We could even have some gusty showers as a warm front, followed by a potent cold front, head in our direction. Temperatures are forecast to fall by afternoon.

As the cold air moves in, it's possible that we could see some rain transition to snow later Christmas Eve through early Christmas morning.

An early look at the Christmas Day forecast calls for much colder weather, with highs likely stuck in the 30s in most areas.

If we get any flurries on Christmas morning it would not last for an hour or two before it ends. The chance is very small. Also the timing of this could change so please check back here for updates.

The odds of a white Christmas in D.C. are usually not in our favor. For a true white Christmas, there must be at least 1 inch of snow on the ground.