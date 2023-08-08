Here's what to do if a live wire falls on your car in a storm

Here are steps you should take to stay safe.

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Thousands of people in the D.C. region were still without power Tuesday after storms slammed into the area Monday evening. Downed trees and downed power lines were widespread due to strong damaging winds.

In Carroll County, dozens of people were trapped in their cars for hours because 30 electric transmission poles were knocked down across Maryland Route 140 Monday evening. Police said 33 adults and 14 children were trapped until BGE crews were able to de-energize the power lines. Everyone who was trapped was eventually taken to safety and no injuries were reported.

Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) representatives thanked those who were in their cars for staying put and listening to first responders. Crews say that was key to keeping everyone safe.

Here's what you should do if electric wires contact your car, according to BGE:

Never touch a wire on your car or on the ground.

If your vehicle is operable, DO NOT TOUCH THE WIRE, and drive until you are clear of the wires.

If your vehicle is inoperable, do not exit or reach outside your vehicle. If your safety is threatened (fire, flood, etc.) and you must exit the vehicle:

Exit the vehicle from a door as far away from the wire as possible.

Jump out of the vehicle to clear it) and skip (do not walk) to a location as far away from the car is possible.

out of the vehicle to clear it) and skip (do not walk) to a location as far away from the car is possible. When first responders or BGE arrives on the scene, always follow instructions.