WASHINGTON -- More clouds around Friday but still nice with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will still be comfortable Friday.

The weekend into next week will be unsettled as low pressure parks over the area. Saturday looks cooler with highs only in the upper 70s to around 80. You may have a brief window of just cloudy skies early in the morning, (5 AM). Most of the rain will come in around 12 PM. Expect light showers with pockets of moderate to heavy rain, especially between 11 AM and 5 PM. Sunday will be warmer and more unstable so T-storms are in the mix. We issued Yellow Weather Alerts for Saturday and Sunday.

Rain stays in the forecast until the end of next week. Saturday a coastal storm will send rain to the area. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 MPH, and stronger wind gusts along the beaches.

Sunday low pressure will stall across the area, keeping rain at play for most of next week. Between Saturday and Thursday 2-4" of rain will be possible with a few isolated spots getting up to 5". This could lead to flooding in a few areas.

FRIDAY:

Partly Sunny & Warm

but Still Comfortable

HIGHS: 84 - 88

WINDS: SE - 10

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

LOWS: 68 - 73

WINDS: SE - 5

SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

Light Showers with Moderate to Heavy Rain at times

HIGHS: 76 - 81

WINDS: NE - 10, Gusts 25 MPH or stronger, especially along the coast

SUNDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

Showers and Isolated Storms

(Off and on during the day)

HIGHS: 80 - 87

WINDS: SE - 10

