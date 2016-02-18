QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday Night: Turning cloudy, milder with showers/rain late. Low: 50.

Monday: Cloudy with showers/periods of rain, especially in the AM thru mid-day. High: 59.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low: 56.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers/storms. Some strong storms possible. High: 71.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clouds build in Sunday night with showers returning late Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday. Both days will be Yellow Weather Alert days.

The rain on Monday will be heaviest in the morning and tapering off to a few showers for the afternoon.

Election day will be unseasonably warm and breezy with showers/storms likely. Some of those storms could be strong. As of Sunday morning, the most "active" time period looks to be 10 AM to 3 PM Tuesday. The primary threat will be damaging winds in addition to locally heavy rain.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds and not as cold with some late showers. Lows: 44 - 52. Winds: ENE 5 - 10.

Monday: Cloudy with rain/showers early, drying out late. Highs: 55 - 60. Winds: NE to N 5 - 10.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Lows: 48 - 56. Winds: NE to SE - 5

Tuesday: Cloudy, warm and breezy with showers/storms. Some strong storms possible. Highs: 68 - 73. Winds: SW 10 - 20.

