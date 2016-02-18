FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 4 AM FRIDAY

Thursday: Cloudy & much cooler with rain & showers. High: 68.

Thursday Night: Rain and showers ending late. Heavy rain at times. Flash Flood Watch. Cool. Low: 61.

Friday: An early shower, Turning partly cloudy & comfortable. High: 74.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Feeling more like fall Thursday with highs in the 60s. Showers will accompany the cooler weather Thursday but at times, especially later in the day and at night, we will get pockets of moderate to heavy rain. A Flood Watch has been issued for our area until 4 AM Thursday. Streams, creeks and rivers are already at high levels and it won't take much more rain to cause additional flooding.

Most of the rain looks to be over by dawn Friday morning, then we'll see a dry stretch starting Friday afternoon and into the weekend. The weekend will be pleasant with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each afternoon and highs in the 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Cloudy & much cooler with more rain & showers. High: 64 - 69. Winds: NNE - 10.

Thursday Night: Rain and showers ending late. Heavy rain at times. Flash Flood Watch until 4 AM Friday. Lows: 56 - 62. Winds: N/NW 5 - 10

Friday: Most showers over by dawn. Turning partly cloudy & comfortable. High: 70 - 75. Winds: NW 5 - 10.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

The weekend will dry and comfortable - all in all a great first full weekend of fall!

Saturday: Partly cloudy & seasonably mild. Highs: 72 - 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice. Highs: 74 - 78.

