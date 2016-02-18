FLASH FLOOD WATCH 6PM THURSDAY UNTIL 4 AM FRIDAY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & much cooler with rain & showers. High: 68.

Thursday Night: Cloudy. Showers. Heavy rain at times. Flash Flood Watch. Cool. Lows 57-63.

Friday: AM rain/showers, Turning partly cloudy & comfortable. High: 74.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Feeling more like fall Thursday with highs in the 60s. Light showers will accompany the cooler weather Thursday but at times we will get pockets of moderate to heavy rain, especially Thursday evening and Thursday night. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our area.

There will be a few left over showers Friday morning before we see a dry stretch starting Friday afternoon and into the weekend. The weekend will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies each afternoon and highs in the 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & much cooler with more rain & showers. High: 64 - 69. Winds: NNE - 10.

Friday: AM rain/showers, Turning partly cloudy & comfortable. High: 70 - 75.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

The weekend will be cooler but dry - all in all a great first full weekend of fall!

Saturday: Partly cloudy & seasonably mild. Highs: 72 - 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. Highs: 74 - 78.

