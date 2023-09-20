TIMELINE: What a coastal storm could mean for your weekend plans

A storm moving up the east coast could bring rain and wind to the DMV this weekend.

WASHINGTON — The Weather Watch team is monitoring a coastal storm that could bring significant rain and wind to the DMV this weekend. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the storm, currently off the southeast coast, for tropical development. There is a 30% chance of subtropical development with this system in the next week.

While the likelihood of any kind of tropical storm is low, we're closely monitoring potential impacts to our region.

Our computer models continue to have a wide spread of possible solutions that have been changing with just about every model run. As it stands right now, the American and Canadian models bring in a sizeable coastal storm with heavy rain and very gusty wind while the European model keeps the storm farther offshore with minimal impact.

American Model:

7 a.m. Saturday

Rain develops overnight and early Saturday morning with the heaviest rain along and east of the I-95 corridor.

4 p.m. Saturday

Off and on rain and showers continues through much of the day.

11 p.m. Saturday

Showers and rain last into the evening and overnight.

7 a.m. Sunday

The American model keeps some showers into the forecast all the way through Sunday, too, with otherwise cloudy skies.

4 p.m. Sunday

Showers would wind down during the second half of Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Wind:

Gusts between 30 - 40 mph are possible if the American track comes to fruition. Wind would be strong enough to potentially cause power outages and bring down tree branches and limbs. The strongest wind would be in southern Maryland and on the eastern shore closest to the center of the storm.

European Model:

7 a.m. Saturday

The European model keeps the storm much farther offshore, limiting the impacts we would see in the DMV. This solution could result in some showers developing late Friday and lasting into Saturday morning.

2 p.m.

Aside from a few light, scattered showers in the afternoon, Saturday would be mainly dry.

7 a.m. Sunday

A linger shower or two in our eastern counties early Sunday with mostly cloudy skies in the morning before gradual clearing in the afternoon.

Wind:

The European track would result in breezy wind, but nothing substantial or damaging.

How much rain?

There is still a very large spread in possible solutions. We certainly could use the rain in our western counties where drought conditions persist, but 2 - 5" of rain in a short period of time could result in flooding issues.