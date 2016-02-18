WASHINGTON -- Tonight will be cooler with lows mostly in the 60s with even some 50s in the suburbs. We welcome sunshine and highs in the 80s through Friday.

The weekend into next week will be unsettled as an upper level trough will park over the area. That means highs mostly in the 80s with a threat for showers/storms starting Saturday afternoon and lingering into a good portion of next week.

On a cool side note, Reagan recorded 2.79" of rain Tuesday afternoon! This was the first measurable rainfall since June 27th! That was the largest rainfall at Reagan National Airport since July 28, 2017 (3.31"). National recorded 1" of rain in 11 minutes. Can you imagine 10" of snow in 11 minutes ? I can.

TONIGHT:

Clear & Comfortable, even Cooler,

Open The Windows

LOWS: 58 - 68

WINDS: N 5 - 10

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warm

but not Humid yet

HIGHS: 84 - 88

WINDS: NE to E - 10

FRIDAY:

Partly Sunny & Warm

But Comfortable

HIGHS: 84 - 88

WINDS: SE - 10

