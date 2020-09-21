Weather roller coaster: fall starts but summer temps return

Fall arrives Tuesday, but it won't feel like it for long.

WASHINGTON — It's almost officially pumpkin spice latte weather. Fall starts Tuesday at 9:31 a.m. but later this week, you may want to make that an iced coffee.

There's been a nip in the air the last few mornings. We've had temperatures dip to the 30s and 40s in a few spots giving us the coolest mornings in September in 20 years.

By Wednesday highs will be back in the 80s. At this point, I'm calling it "fummer" (fall + summer).

So what's the deal with the temperature swing?

A cold front last week was responsible for the cooler temperatures followed by high pressure.

Clear skies and light winds overnight helped us to take full advantage of the cooler air in place. Light winds and clear skies promote cooler nights through radiational cooling.

Here's a simple explanation: during the day we receive energy from the sun that helps to warm the planet. At night, that energy gets radiated back to space. When you have clear skies and light winds, more of the energy can be "sent back" and temperatures can cool easily.

Summer feel in fall

As for the warm-up, blame it on the wind.

The high pressure that's in place will drop a little further south. As a result, we'll get winds from the west and those winds will usher in warmer air. And just like that, you are back in the 80s.

Early fall outlook

The Climate Prediction Center's outlook shows will likely see above-average temperatures in the first few weeks of fall.