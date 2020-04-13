WASHINGTON — Power outages, flooding and downed trees across the DMV followed severe weather Monday that brought heavy rain, strong storms, widespread high and damaging winds in the DMV.

In Montgomery County, Brookville Road near Georgia Avenue and Grayheaven Manor was closed due to flooding.

Lawyers Road, near the intersection of Hunter Mill Road in Wolf Trap in Fairfax, Va. was also closed due to flooding.

The following roads were impacted by Sunday night’s wind and rain. This list includes locations where the roads are shut down or traffic was affected.

Sully District Station: Compton Road/Under I-66 caution due to water in the roadway.

Mason District Station: Woodburn Road closed near Spicewood Drive due to water in the roadway.

Tree knocked down at at Old Hundred Road between Interstate 270 and Maryland Route 355.

Maryland Route 109 between Interstate 270 and Maryland Route 355 was blocked by downed trees.

Flooding was reported on Interstate 295 in D.C. just before Eastern Avenue. Flooding was also reported at Kenilworth and Eastern avenues in Northeast D.C.

BGE reported several outages, a majority of which were north of Baltimore, impacting 1,550 customers. In the DMV area, BGE reported nearly 900 customers impacted by outages. Southern Maryland Coop reported a couple dozen customers impacted by outages. Pepco reported 140 customers impacted by outages.

