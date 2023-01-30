WUSA9 Weather Classroom: Download coloring pages, word scrambles, bingo and more

Teachers and parents, use this e-book in your classrooms and at-home to make weather interactive and fun for your young learners.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Teachers and parents, here's a fun way to enhance your weather lessons with young learners: coloring pages, word searches and more ways to make meteorology interactive.

The WUSA9 Weather Watch team recently launched classroom visits so they can share their meteorological passions with students. They have presentations catered to every grade level and would be happy to work with schools in the DMV to determine the best topics to cover during a visit. You can learn more about scheduling a visit with a member of the team here.

But to keep the learning going long after we visit your school, WUSA9 has also created an interactive e-book filled with lessons on everything from the tools meteorologists use daily to how to practice safety during severe weather.

Download the full WUSA9 Weather Classroom e-book here; you can print and use it in your classrooms or at home.

Color this D.C. scenery while you learn about the unique features of ECO9, a first-of-its-kind Toyota hybrid news vehicle. While this isn't a solution to climate change or the environmental threats impacting our community, it's a step in the right direction.

Learn about ECO9 as you help Chief Meteorologist Topper Shutt navigate back to the broadcast house, as he avoids flooding and other weather hazards. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

How many meteorological words can you find, or unscramble?