WASHINGTON — 11 AM Update - Key Points:

Dorian continues to strengthen and now has max winds of 85 mph

Forecast to be a major (Category 4 ) hurricane this weekend

May make landfall Monday morning as a Category 4 Hurricane in Florida

Dorian became a hurricane Wednesday afternoon and currently has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with gusts to 105 mph. Hurricane force winds extend 15 miles from the center of the storm. Tropical storm force winds extend 75 miles from the center of the storm.

Dorian is expected to move over the Atlantic and become a major hurricane and hit Florida late Monday. A hurricane becomes major when sustained winds reach 130 mph, making it a Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.







RELATED: DC Local Weather Forecast

Here's What We Know:

Dorian is 220 miles from Puerto Rico and is expected to cross over warm ocean waters, allowing it to strengthen in the coming days

The storm will be steered northwest closer to the U.S. mainland along the north side of the Bahamas at the end of the week

A mainland U.S. landfall is a possibility Monday morning

Those in or vacationing from the northeast Gulf Coast up through the Carolinas need to pay very close attention to Dorian. Many uncertainties remain, but the weekend into next week could be impacted by this storm.

It is important to note that the track and intensity of the storm may still change. Continue to follow our weather blog for the updates.

Here are the spaghetti models, showing where models take the center of Dorian over the next five days.

What Steers Dorian:

After passing over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, it gets steered northwest from the Bahamas over closer to Florida. It will be steered between a big dome of high pressure to the north and a trough of low pressure to the south. These create steering currents that help pivot Dorian westward closer to the U.S. mainland.

What will change in the coming days is that our weather models will get a better handle on the strength of each of these features and that can fluctuate the path Dorian takes.

WUSA

How To Prep Now:

Those in or vacationing to Florida need to pay very close attention to this storm. Many uncertainties remain, but the weekend could be impacted by this storm.

Remember your hurricane prep list, re-stock food/water, have extra batteries and flashlights.

Be ready to take action at the end of the week as we get a better handle on the path of the storm.

History Of East Coast Florida Hurricane Landfalls

Most Infamously, Andrew made landfall near Homestead, Florida in 1992. More recently, three hurricanes have made landfall since 2000. Jeanne and Frances made landfall very close to each other just three weeks apart in 2004. The next year, Katrina. But since then, there hasn't been a landfall. Matthew in 2016 rode up the coast as a strong hurricane but never made landfall.

WUSA

National Weather Service: Hurricane Safety Tips and Resources



The Atlantic Hurricane Season is Picking Up

Climatologically speaking, it's about time for the tropics to turn more active. Even though hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin started on June 1, the bulk of tropical storms and hurricanes develop after Aug. 20. That's because we have the warmest waters of the year at this time which serve as fuel for intensifying tropical systems and hurricanes. September is the busiest month of the Atlantic hurricane season, when atmospheric and environmental conditions are typically the most favorable.

RELATED: Local Weather Forecast in DC, MD, VA



The season lasts until Nov. 30. Through Aug. 28. We've have had five named storms, including two hurricanes.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian hits U.S Virgin Islands as Category 1 storm

WUSA Weather

RELATED: Airlines offer travel waivers as Dorian reaches hurricane strength

The next name on the list of Atlantic hurricane names is Fernand. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) maintains the list of names. There are six lists that are reused every sixth year. However, the WMO retires names of tropical storms and hurricanes that have been especially damaging or deadly. For example, there will never been another Katrina, Andrew or Michael.

There are also different lists for different parts of the world using names in the languages that are indigenous in that region.

RELATED: NOAA increases likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season

WUSA

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.