WASHINGTON — The tropics are getting more active and climatologically speaking, it's about time. Even though hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin started on June 1, the bulk of tropical storms and hurricanes occur after August 20. This is because we have the warmest waters of the year at this time and tropical systems feed off of warm water.



The season lasts until November 30. Through August 23rd, we have had 3 named storms with Chantal being a very short lived storm earlier this week over the open Atlantic.

As of Friday morning, August 23, 2019. The National Hurricane Center was giving a 70% chance of the system developing into Tropical Storm Dorian in the next 5 days.







The good news is that the bulk of the modeling takes the center of the system away from Florida and then northeast between North Carolina and Bermuda.







The National Hurricane Center is also watching another potential system that could also develop, but perhaps not as quickly.





The next name after Dorian is Erin. The World Meteorological Organization makes the list of names. There are 6 lists and storms that have had an historic significance have their names retired. There are also different lists for different parts of the world using names in the languages that are indigenous in that region.

