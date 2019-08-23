WASHINGTON — The tropics are getting more active and 2 areas of low pressure will be watched closely in the coming days for tropical development.

Tropical Depression 5 formed Saturday morning. Environmental conditions will support continued strengthening. It is forecasted to become a Tropical Storm by the end of the weekend, and eventually a hurricane after it passes over the Leeward/Windward Islands and nears Puerto Rico by mid week. Dorian is the next name on the list for the Atlantic Basin.





The tropics are coming to life. You can see from the map below, there's another invest (area of investigation) with a high chance of development that is right over southern Florida. The National Hurricane Center was giving a 90% chance of the system off the coast of Florida (Invest 98-L) developing into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm in the next 5 days.





Model Data -- Where is Invest 98-L Heading

The good news is that the bulk of the modeling takes the center of the system away from Florida and then northeast between North Carolina and Bermuda. This track would keep any stronger winds offshore. It could still mean an enhancement of tropical downpours along the southeast coast.









The Atlantic Hurricane Season: Here's What It Means

Climatologically speaking, it's about time for the tropics to turn more active. Even though hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin started on June 1, the bulk of tropical storms and hurricanes occur after August 20. This is because we have the warmest waters of the year at this time and tropical systems feed off of warm water.

RELATED: Local Weather Forecast in DC, MD, VA



The season lasts until November 30. Through August 23rd, we have had 3 named storms with Chantal being a very short lived storm earlier this week over the open Atlantic.

WUSA Weather

The next name after Dorian is Erin. The World Meteorological Organization makes the list of names. There are 6 lists and storms that have had an historic significance have their names retired. There are also different lists for different parts of the world using names in the languages that are indigenous in that region.

RELATED: NOAA increases likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season

WUSA Weather

Related: NHC guide to hurricane preparation