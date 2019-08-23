WASHINGTON — The tropics are getting more active as we track Tropical Storm Dorian and Tropical Depression Six.





Dorian Update - Monday Night

Dorian passed very close to Barbados and will impact the Windward Islands overnight and into Tuesday. A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Puerto Rico. The storm will move through the Caribbean Sea and 'thread the needle' in between Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. A Small track change west would mean more influence from the high mountains in Hispaniola, which would be good & disrupt/weaken the storm.

Assuming it holds together and makes it past Hispaniola without too much land influence, Dorian moves up into the Bahamas and will have another opportunity for some strengthening. Those in or vacationing to Florida need to pay very close attention to this storm. Many uncertainties remain -- but the weekend could be impacted by this storm.



There are Tropical Storm Watches (Pink) and Warnings (Yellow) issued for part of the Windward Islands. A Tropical Storm Watch has now been issued for Puerto Rico





Here are the spaghetti models, showing where models take the center of Dorian over the next 5 days

Tropical Depression Six

Newly formed Tropical Depression Six is located midway between the outer banks of North Carolina and Bermuda. It's far enough offshore to cause direct impacts. The storm will pick up northeastward speed by Wednesday and by the end of the week it heads towards Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.











The Atlantic Hurricane Season: Here's What It Means

Climatologically speaking, it's about time for the tropics to turn more active. Even though hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin started on June 1, the bulk of tropical storms and hurricanes occur after August 20. This is because we have the warmest waters of the year at this time and tropical systems feed off of warm water.

The season lasts until November 30. Through August 24th, we've have had 4 named storms.

WUSA Weather

The next name after Dorian is Erin. The World Meteorological Organization makes the list of names. There are 6 lists and storms that have had an historic significance have their names retired. There are also different lists for different parts of the world using names in the languages that are indigenous in that region.

WUSA

