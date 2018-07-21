WASHINGTON (WUSA9) – A duck boat capsized on Thursday during a severe thunderstorm on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri.

There were a reported 17 fatalities, including nine members of the same family. The driver of the Ride the Ducks boat was among the dead, while the captain survived. An investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing.

A “duck boat” is a type of amphibious vehicle that can travel on both land and water. From a meteorological standpoint, Thursday’s severe weather outbreak was well-forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued multiple watches and warnings for the Midwest before and during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.

This is the approximate timeline of what happened with the thunderstorms that impacted the doomed boat on Table Rock Lake:

11:20 a.m.: NOAA issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of central and southern Missouri, including the Table Rock Lake and Branson area. (A “watch” means conditions are favorable for said type of weather.)

5:45 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the counties to the northwest of Branson, including Table Rock Lake. (A “warning” means said type of weather is occurring or is imminent.)

6:00 p.m.: The severe thunderstorms were roughly 50 miles away and moving at 55 mph toward the Branson area, according to the NWS. At the same time, the last Ride the Ducks boat left on the tour that normally lasts approximately one hour, although it didn’t enter the water immediately.

6:31 p.m.: The NWS issued a second Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Table Rock Lake and Branson, and said 60/+ mph wind gusts were likely.

6:59 p.m.: Initial wind gusts reached the lake according to radar and were in excess of 60 mph. Consequently, conditions on the lake were very hazardous.

7:09 p.m.: The first calls for help came in for the Ride the Ducks boat.

Although much remains to be determined from Thursday’s tragedy, such as whether or not the crew of the boat knew about the severe weather approaching Table Rock Lake before they left on the tour, it brought back memories to some local residents of a similar tragedy.

On March 6, 2004, a water taxi in the Baltimore Inner Harbor sank during thunderstorms that produced wind gusts of approximately 50 mph. Unlike the amphibious duck boat, the Baltimore water taxi was a pontoon boat. Five people died in that incident, which illustrates that all thunderstorms are dangerous whether or not they are “severe” thunderstorms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) defines a “severe” thunderstorm as one that contains any of the following: 1. wind gusts of 58/+ mph; 2. hail 1” in diameter; or 3. a tornado.

Thunderstorms can sometimes contain more than one type of severe weather. NOAA issues a severe thunderstorm watch or tornado watch for a period of several hours over a large, often multi-state area when conditions are favorable for severe weather or tornadoes.

By comparison, severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings are issued for a much smaller geographic area and often last no more than one hour. Given advances in technology such as improved weather radar and computer forecast modeling, meteorologists do an exemplary job forecasting severe weather.

Thursday’s tragedy on Table Rock Lake underscores the need for the public to remain informed of the latest weather watches and warnings for their area. My colleagues and I on the WUSA9 Weather team work tirelessly to keep area residents informed on-air, online and on the free WUSA9 app for your mobile devices.

NOAA’s Severe Weather Definitions

© 2018 WUSA