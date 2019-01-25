WASHINGTON —

A portion of the "POLAR VORTEX", which normally stays around the arctic, will dive southward. This will allow very cold air to move into the northern, central and eastern USA.



The most dangerous of the cold air will be over the nation's "Ice Box", including a stretch from Minnesota down through Chicago. Some cities, like Minneapolis, have been below zero since Monday PM, and will not climb back above zero until Friday afternoon. Thursday morning, Chicago will be flirting with its all-time record low temp of -27°!





DC'S COLDEST DAY IN 5 YEARS

Thursday will potentially be DC's coldest day in 5 Years! The last time DC had a high temp below 20° was January 22, 2014, when the high was only 19°.



Here's the temperature trend with high and low temps over the next 3 days. DC will be in a "deep freeze" and will not climb above freezing until Saturday.



Lows in suburbs will be 10° to 15° colder than the city. Wednesday night there may be some sub-zero low temps with a fresh snowpack on the ground.

Winds kick up Wednesday, dropping wind chills quickly into the negatives for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning in DC. Here's the trend hour-by-hour. The wind chill will drop as low as -5° in DC, but could reach -10° to -15° in suburbs north & northwest of town.

Timing: Sub-Zero Wind Chills In DC

Below is futurecast showing when the lowest wind chills will happen in the DC area. It will be windy and very cold Wednesday afternoon, and sub-zero wind chills remain through Thursday morning will breezy winds continue.

