COLDEST IN 5 YEARS

A portion of the "POLAR VORTEX", which normally stays around the arctic, will dive southward. This will allow very cold air to move into the northern, central and eastern USA.

For DC, colder air arrives starting Tuesday night and settles in altogether by Wednesday night. This cold will come right after a round of accumulating snow.



While we've had some cold spells this winter, the shot of cold air arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday could be the coldest air we've seen in perhaps the last 5 years! On January 22, 2014, the high temperature was only 19°.

TUESDAY SNOW POTENTIAL

A period of snow is likely Tuesday afternoon - evening across the area, which will quickly amount to 1 to 3 inches of snow, locally higher along the MD/PA border. Roads will become dangerous and icy after the snow as temps drop into the 10s and 20s Tuesday night.

DANGEROUS COLD ARRIVES

The most dangerous of the cold air will be over the nation's "Ice Box", including a stretch from Minnesota down through Chicago. Some cities, like Minneapolis, will stay BELOW ZERO from Monday night until Friday afternoon. Chicago will be flirting with its all-time record low temp of -27° Thursday morning!



Here's a snapshot of just how extreme the cold will be -- showing Thursday morning temps 20° below zero or more for Minnesota, Wisonsin and into northern Illinois.



The cold arrives in DC Tuesday night. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will likely stay sub-freezing in DC.



Wind chills in DC will drop below zero Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Arctic Blast In DC -- Here's How Low Temps Could Go

Temperatures Wednesday will "top out" in the upper 20s, but fall in the afternoon into the 10s and low 20s as Arctic Air rushes in.





Wednesday night will be bitterly cold with lows in the single digits to around 10°. If we get enough snow Tuesday night and winds go calm Wednesday night, we could easily see the cold spots with sub-zero temperatures.





The coldest day will be Thursday with most areas stuck in the 10s.





Sub-Zero Wind Chills In DC

Below is futurecast showing when the lowest wind chills will happen in the DC area. It will be windy and very cold Wednesday afternoon, and sub-zero wind chills remain through Thursday morning will breezy winds continue.





