WASHINGTON —

COLDEST NIGHT OF THE WINTER

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the coldest in DC and many suburbs in more than a year! DC's forecast low of 9 is the lowest since January 7, 2018. It will be the first time Dulles has dropped sub-zero since January 7, 2018 as well.

AREA-WIDE SUB-ZERO WIND CHILLS

There is a Wind Chill Advisory for dangerously low wind chills. They could fall down to -5 to -10 in the beltway region, and between -10 and -20 north of DC.

TIMING OF LOWEST WIND CHILLS IN DC





