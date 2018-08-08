The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend on the nights of August 11th and 12th. During this time, 60 - 70 meteors per hour will shoot across the northeast sky, all radiating from the constellation Perseus. In rare cases, sometimes more than 100 meteors per hour will streak across the sky. The best time to view is early in the morning between 2 AM and 5 AM, but clouds could hinder your viewing potential in parts of the DC and Mid-Atlantic region.

What Is Actually Streaming Across The Sky?

The reason for the meteor shower: Earth is passing through the debris path from the comet Swift-Tuttle. The meteors are tiny particles of dust and debris from that comet and are about the size of a grain of sand. According to Space.com, the meteoroids hit Earth's outer atmosphere at an explosive speed of over 130,000 miles per hour. The bright streak of light across the sky is the glow of hot air around that meteor created as it falls through Earth's atmosphere. It is hot enough that the majority of meteors burn up and never make it to the surface.

Viewing Conditions:

This year in 2018, the moon phase will help viewing conditions -- but the weather won't necessarily be helpful in the DC metro area. There is a "new moon" Saturday night and a small sliver of a waxing crescent on Sunday night. This is idea -- if we had a full moon or close to a full moon, the bright moonlight would make it much more difficult to spot the tiny streaks of light streaming across the sky.

Weather Plays A Role -- Can You See Them In DC?

Although the lack of moonlight will help, the weather forecast of some cloud cover will not make for idea viewing conditions:

Saturday Night: Isolated shower/storm, especially early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy. Temps: 70s.

Sunday Night: Isolated shower/storm. Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy. Temps: 70s.

Best Way To View:

The best way to view the Perseid Meteor Shower is to avoid "light pollution" - or city lights - that make viewing tiny features in the sky more difficult. Get away from the city and find a place far away from any town or ball parks with lights. You'll want to let your eyes adjust to the darkness, so lay down on the ground and look up at the northeast sky. As the first 30 minutes pass, you'll start to notice more and more features showing up in the sky - you'll be able to spot more stars and constellations.

Of course, if there are clouds blocking your view, even getting away from city lights won't help.

