WASHINGTON -- Hurricane Florence has become the most powerful Atlantic hurricane of 2018. It was a major Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph at peak intensity. Florence could also become one of the costliest hurricanes on record in the United States after it makes landfall. The National Hurricane Center expects Florence to weaken below Category 4 status before coming ashore near the North Carolina-South Carolina border.

A “major” hurricane is a Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with sustained winds of at least 111 mph. The last major hurricane to make landfall in North Carolina was Hurricane Fran in 1996. Hurricane Hugo was the last Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in South Carolina. Florence is well-positioned to join a rare group of devastating hurricanes.

Although the highest winds and storm surge occur in coastal areas, hurricanes and tropical storms often affect areas well-inland. There is some uncertainty as to where Florence and its remnants will track after making landfall. What is certain, however, is that Florence could bring 10” to 20” of rain over a large area, with higher totals possible in isolated areas. That would be devastating to parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States that had a very wet summer.

Unlike the U.S. Gulf Coast that’s largely flat, the Appalachian Mountains can help enhance the rainfall from the remnants of Florence. Higher elevations can do this by boosting the “lift” in the atmosphere that leads to increased amounts of precipitation in a process known as “orographic lift.”

More recently, Hurricane Matthew brought widespread flooding to the southeast coast of the United States in October 2016. North and South Carolina were especially hard hit. Florence is different in that its rain could linger long after the winds diminish and it’s no longer a hurricane.

Some experts are comparing the flooding potential from Hurricane Florence to what occurred in Texas and Louisiana during and after Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. While the geography is very different between where Harvey made landfall and where Florence will make landfall, Florence is also expected be a very slow-moving system.

While high winds and storm surge are extreme risks when a hurricane first makes landfall, heavy rain and flooding quickly become the primary threat after a hurricane weakens and moves inland. It’s vital for people who live inland to take systems like Hurricane Florence seriously since its impacts will be felt far from coastal areas over a period of several days. There will be a slew of downed trees and power lines combined with flooded roadways.

