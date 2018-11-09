WASHINGTON -- Florence will cause catastrophic damage along the coast of North Carolina, but will also cause significant and prolific flooding inland this weekend as it stalls out. Our final impacts in D.C. from Florence may not be as bad with the current track of where Florence is expected to go, but it will still bring some rain and showers to the area.

Wednesday morning model data continue to point away from a worst-case scenario for D.C. and more towards and best-case scenario for D.C., with Florence stalling out right along and near the coast of North Carolina instead of further inland. It would be very, very bad news for the North Carolina coast, but in D.C. we will have been spared from Florence's wrath. Our rain totals would be marginal.

RELATED: Hurricane Florence updates

Florence's track could still change -- any jog northward and inland in when it stalls would mean more rain for D.C.

Assuming that the track does not shift any further north, the following are the impacts and timing to expect from Florence:

Metro Area Timing:

Thursday - Mostly Cloudy with some showers, not directly from Florence

- Mostly Cloudy with some showers, not directly from Florence Friday - Mostly cloudy with some periods of lighter rain & showers, steady south of town. East breeze 10 - 20 mph.

- Mostly cloudy with some periods of lighter rain & showers, steady south of town. East breeze 10 - 20 mph. Saturday - More light rain, showers possible early. Drying out late. East breeze.

- More light rain, showers possible early. Drying out late. East breeze. Sunday - Some showers possible, overall relatively dry with a clouds/sun mix.

Here's the latest position and forecast of Florence from the National Hurricane Center:

APP USERS, tap here to see the forecast track.

In case of a track shift northward, it's always important to review flood preps to mitigate the risk of flooding during heavy rain.

Below shows the heaviest rain staying south of the D.C. metro. App Users View Here.

Possible Action Items for the Metro Area:

Clean your gutters, storm drains and downspouts Check your flashlights and battery supply Check your sump pump, is it plugged in? Does the battery back up still work? Keep your tank filled

Review your Hurricane Prep Plan. -> Making An Emergency Kit

WUSA9 is following the latest on Hurricane Florence as the storm comes closer to landfall. We will have the latest updates on how the storm could impact our area every three hours online, on our app and on social media: Facebook: facebook.com/pg/WUSA9 Twitter: @wusa9.

© 2018 WUSA