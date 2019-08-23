WASHINGTON — 5 PM Update - Key Points:

*Dorian is now a Category 1 Hurricane with 80 mph winds

*Forecast to be a major hurricane this weekend

*May make landfall late Sunday into early Monday as a Category 3 Hurricane in Florida

Dorian became a hurricane Wednesday afternoon and currently has max winds of 80 mph with gusts to 100 mph. The storm will move over the Atlantic and possibly become a major hurricane and hit Florida late Sunday into Monday.







Click here to see the animated radar loop of Dorian





Here's What We Know:

Dorian is moving away from the Virgin Islands and will cross over warm ocean waters, allowing it to strengthen in the coming days

The storm will be steered northwest closer to the U.S. mainland along the north side of the Bahamas at the end of the week

A mainland U.S. landfall is a possibility overnight Sunday into Monday morning

Those in or vacationing to Florida up through the Outer Banks need to pay very close attention to this storm. Many uncertainties remain, but the weekend into next week could be impacted by this storm.

It is important to note that the track and intensity of the storm may still change. Continue to follow our weather blog for the updates.

There are Hurricane Warnings (Red), Tropical Storm Watches (Pink) and Tropical Storm Warnings (Yellow) issued for part of the Caribbean.



Here are the spaghetti models, showing where models take the center of Dorian over the next 5 days

What Steers Dorian:

After passing over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, it gets steered northwest from the Bahamas over closer to Florida. It will be steered between a big dome of high pressure to the north and a trough of low pressure to the south. These create steering currents that help pivot Dorian westward closer to the U.S. mainland. What will change in the coming days is that our weather models will get a better handle on the strength of each of these features and that can fluctuate the path Dorian takes.

How To Prep Now:

Those in or vacationing to Florida need to pay very close attention to this storm. Many uncertainties remain, but the weekend could be impacted by this storm.

Remember your hurricane prep list, re-stock food/water, have extra batteries and flashlights.

Be ready to take action at the end of the week as we get a better handle on the path of the storm.

National Weather Service: Hurricane Safety Tips and Resources



The Atlantic Hurricane Season is Picking Up

Climatologically speaking, it's about time for the tropics to turn more active. Even though hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin started on June 1, the bulk of tropical storms and hurricanes happen after Aug. 20. This is because we have the warmest waters of the year at this time and tropical systems feed off of warm water.

The season lasts until Nov. 30. Through Aug. 24, we've have had four named storms.

The next name on the list of Atlantic Hurricane names is Fernand. The World Meteorological Organization makes the list of names. There are six lists and storms that have had an historic significance have their names retired. There are also different lists for different parts of the world using names in the languages that are indigenous in that region.

