*Dorian will become a hurricane Wednesday

*Forecast to be a major hurricane this weekend

*May make landfall early Monday as a Category 3 Hurricane in Florida

The latest advisory on Dorian shows that the storm has gained strength with winds now up to 70 mph, nearly hurricane status. Gusts are up to 90 mph. Dorian will continue to get stronger as it passes along the eastern edge of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The storm will move over the Atlantic and possibly become a major hurricane and hit Florida late Sunday into Monday.

The track shows Dorian becoming a major hurricane and possibly making a landfall in Florida early Monday.

Dorian took a jog northward Tuesday, which changed the track both for Puerto Rico. The far eastern edge of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will see the most impact from Dorian.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm passing over eastern Puerto Rico Wednesday afternoon to early Wednesday night, then heading north of the Bahamas. It nears the U.S. coast and then strengthen into a hurricane before a possible landfall late Sunday night into Monday morning in Florida. Some models turn Dorian north and bring it near Cape Hatteras, North Carolina Tuesday into Wednesday.



Here's What We Know:

The storm is passing over the eastern edge of Puerto Rico and over the U.S.Virgin Islands

Dorian will become a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening

The storm will be steered northwest closer to the U.S. mainland along the north side of the Bahamas at the end of the week. It will be moving over warm ocean waters and will likely strengthen into a major hurricane, Category 3

A mainland U.S. landfall is a possibility overnight Sunday into Monday morning

Those in or vacationing to Florida up through the Outer Banks need to pay very close attention to this storm. Many uncertainties remain -- but the weekend into next week could be impacted by this storm.

Here Is What is Uncertain:

We do not know the exact location of a possible U.S. landfall

With Dorian being a small storm, the intensity forecast could fluctuate

The extent of any impacts for the U.S. mainland are still unknown

There are Hurricane Warnings (Red), Tropical Storm Watches (Pink) and Tropical Storm Warnings (Yellow) issued for part of the Caribbean.



Here are the spaghetti models, showing where models take the center of Dorian over the next 5 days

What Steers Dorian:

After passing over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, it gets steered northwest from the Bahamas over closer to Florida. It will be steered between a big dome of high pressure to the north and a trough of low pressure to the south. These create 'steering currents' that help pivot Dorian westward closer to the U.S. mainland. What will change in the coming days is that our weather models will get a better handle on the strength of each of these features and that can fluctuate the path Dorian takes.

How To Prep Now:

Those in or vacationing to Florida need to pay very close attention to this storm. Many uncertainties remain -- but the weekend could be impacted by this storm.

Remember your hurricane prep list, re-stock food/water, have extra batteries and flashlights.

Be ready to take action at the end of the week as we get a better handle on the path of the storm.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is Picking Up

Climatologically speaking, it's about time for the tropics to turn more active. Even though hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin started on June 1, the bulk of tropical storms and hurricanes occur after August 20. This is because we have the warmest waters of the year at this time and tropical systems feed off of warm water.

The season lasts until November 30. Through August 24th, we've have had 4 named storms.

The next name on the list of Atlantic Hurricane names is Fernand. The World Meteorological Organization makes the list of names. There are 6 lists and storms that have had an historic significance have their names retired. There are also different lists for different parts of the world using names in the languages that are indigenous in that region.

