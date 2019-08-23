WASHINGTON — Dorian took a jog northward Tuesday, which changes the track both for Puerto Rico, and also possible implications down the road in the U.S. mainland this weekend.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm passing over Puerto Rico Wednesday afternoon to early Wednesday night, then heading north of the Bahamas. It nears the U.S. coast with the opportunity to strengthen into a hurricane before a possible landfall on Sunday.

Here's What We Know:

Dorian took a jog north Tuesday

The storm will pass over Puerto Rico Wednesday Afternoon - Evening

The storm will be steered west-northwestward closer to the U.S. mainland along the north side of the Bahamas at the end of the week. It will be moving over warm ocean waters and could strengthen into a hurricane

A landfall is a possibility this weekend, but still not a full 'lock'

Those in or vacationing to Florida up through South Carolina need to pay very close attention to this storm. Many uncertainties remain -- but the weekend could be impacted by this storm.

Here Is What is Uncertain:

We do not know the exact location of a possible U.S. landfall

With Dorian being a small storm, the intensity forecast could fluctuate

The extent of any impacts for the U.S. mainland

There are Hurricane Watches (Orange), Tropical Storm Watches (Pink) and Tropical Storm Warnings (Yellow) issued for part of the Caribbean.



Here are the spaghetti models, showing where models take the center of Dorian over the next 5 days

What Steers Dorian:

After passing over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, it gets steered northwest from the Bahamas over closer to Florida. It will be steered between a big dome of high pressure to the north and a trough of low pressure to the south. These create 'steering currents' that help pivot Dorian westward closer to the U.S. mainland. What will change in the coming days is that our weather models will get a better handle on the strength of each of these features and that can fluctuate the path Dorian takes.

How To Prep Now:

Remember your hurricane prep list, re-stock food/water, have extra batteries and flashlights.

Be ready to take action at the end of the week as we get a better handle on the path of the storm.

Tropical Storm Erin

Tropical Depression Six became Tropical Storm Erin Tuesday night. It's located midway between the outer banks of North Carolina and Bermuda. It's far enough offshore not to cause direct impacts. The storm will pick up northeastward speed by Wednesday and by the end of the week it heads towards Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.







The Atlantic Hurricane Season is Picking Up

Climatologically speaking, it's about time for the tropics to turn more active. Even though hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin started on June 1, the bulk of tropical storms and hurricanes occur after August 20. This is because we have the warmest waters of the year at this time and tropical systems feed off of warm water.

The season lasts until November 30. Through August 24th, we've have had 4 named storms.

The next name on the list of Atlantic Hurricane names is Fernand. The World Meteorological Organization makes the list of names. There are 6 lists and storms that have had an historic significance have their names retired. There are also different lists for different parts of the world using names in the languages that are indigenous in that region.

