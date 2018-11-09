WASHINGTON -- Florence will cause catastrophic damage along the coast of North Carolina, but will also cause significant and prolific flooding inland this weekend as it stalls out. Our final impacts in DC from Florence, are not yet known. They will be determined by Florence's final track, when it stalls, and where it stalls.

Tuesday morning and afternoon model data continue to point away from a worst-case scenario for DC and more towards and best-case scenario for DC, with Florence stalling out right along and near the coast of North Carolina instead of further inland. It would be very, very bad news for the North Carolina coast, but in DC we will have been spared from Florence's wrath. Our rain totals would be marginal.

Below shows the heaviest rain staying south of the DC metro.

Florence's track could still change -- any jog northward and inland in when it stalls would mean more rain for DC.

Assuming that the track does not shift any further north, the following are the impacts and timing to expect from Florence:

Metro Area Timing:

Thursday - Mostly Cloudy with some showers, not directly from Florence

Friday - Mostly cloudy with some periods of lighter rain & showers. East breeze.

Saturday - More light rain, showers possible. East breeze.

Sunday - Some showers possible, overall relatively dry.

In case of a track shift northward, its always important to review flood preps to mitigate the risk of flooding during heavy rain.

Possible Action Items for the Metro Area:

1) Clean your gutters, storm drains and downspouts

2) Check your flashlights and battery supply

3) Check your sump pump, is it plugged in ? Does the battery back up still work ?

4) Keep your tank filled

Review your Hurricane Prep Plan. -> Making An Emergency Kit

