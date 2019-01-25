WASHINGTON — While we've had some cold spells this winter, the shot of cold air arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday could be the coldest air we've seen in perhaps the last 5 years! On January 22, 2014, the high temperature was only 19°. The last time DC was below zero was on January 19, 1994 the high temperature was only 8° after a morning low of -4°.



A portion of the "POLAR VORTEX", which normally stays around the arctic, will dive southward. This will allow very cold air to move into the northern, central and eastern USA.



Just how cold will it be?

The core of the cold will be over the northern states, centered over the upper midwest and into the Great Lakes. Some cities, like Minneapolis, will have multiple days of below-zero temperatures. Here's a snapshot of just how extreme the cold will be -- showing Thursday morning temps 20° below zero or more for Minnesota, Wisonsin and into northern Illinois.



The cold arrives in DC Tuesday night. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will likely stay sub-freezing in DC.

GFS Model showing morning temperatures for Thursday.

Snow Possible in DC metro before the Arctic Blast

The cold air will arrive later Tuesday as an arctic cold front cuts across the region. That front will initially bring a chance for rain Tuesday afternoon, but as the cold air moves in, that rain will change to snow.



It's still too soon to know if we'll see just a coating or several inches of snow. As Of Saturday, both the GFS (American) and ECMWF (European) models are pinpointing several inches possible in the DC area, with significant accumulations in the mountains.

Preceding the snow, there may be a window for some lighter rain Tuesday afternoon. The timing for snow will be Tuesday evening through Tuesday night. Whatever falls looks to be over by Wednesday morning. Below is the European Futurecast Model showing the timing. This would produce a couple inches of snow in DC.







Arctic Blast In DC -- Here's How Low Temps Could Go

While the GFS high temperatures for Wednesday are forecast to be in the 30s, we think temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday night will be bitterly cold with lows in the single digits to around 10°. If we get enough snow Tuesday night and winds go calm Wednesday night, we could easily see the cold spots with sub-zero temperatures.

The coldest day will be Thursday with most areas only getting into the teens with a few getting to 20°.

Friday morning will be very cold as well with lows in the teens to low 20s before some slight moderation back into the mid and upper 20s Friday afternoon.

