WASHINGTON — Here Comes The Polar Vortex



A portion of the "POLAR VORTEX", which normally stays around the arctic, will dive southward. This will allow very cold air to move into the northern, central and eastern USA.

For DC, this cold air arrives starting Tuesday night right after a shot of rain and snow.

While we've had some cold spells this winter, the shot of cold air arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday could be the coldest air we've seen in perhaps the last 5 years! On January 22, 2014, the high temperature was only 19°.

RELATED: Local Forecast -- How Cold It Will Get in DC

TUESDAY SNOW POTENTIAL

Overview & Timing

Our attention turns to the potential for some light rain to snow Tuesday PM and into Tuesday night. Below is the futurecast showing the timing. Scattered rain & snow showers develop Tuesday morning and expand/fill-in on radar by mid-day. For DC itself, expect rain developing in the morning and the transition to snow occuring in the PM commute. A period of snow is likely for the DC metro that will last 4 to 5 hours, leading to accumulations. The snow winds down between 8 PM and Midnight from west to east.

How Much Snow

Light accumulations are likely. For the DC metro, 1" to 3" is possible. Areas north of the DC metro from Hagerstown and Frederick northeast could pick up 2" to 4".

Road Conditions

Roads in DC will initially be wet as the rain transitions to snow along the I-95 corridor. This is because of temps in the 40s in the days prior to this event. As temps fall Tuesday evening through the 20s, untreated roads will become slick and icy.



The main concern for untreated roads to become slick in the late afternoon and evening (commute) will be from Leesburg to Frederick and points northwest.

For DC and the I-95 corridor, it looks like treated roads should *mostly* stay wet during the PM commute, but anything left untreated will become icy Tuesday night as temps continue to fall through the 20s and in some spots into the 10s.

*The timing of the snow, accumulations, and road condition outlook could change if the arctic air arrives sooner or later*

RECAP: DC METRO TIMING FOR SNOW (Different From N Maryland)

Tuesday Morning - Cloudy, Scattered rain/snow (north) showers develop

Tuesday Afternoon - Rain/mix transitioning to snow between 3PM and 5 PM

(From northwest to southeast)

Tuesday Evening - Snow, light to moderate

Tuesday Night - Snow Ends between 8 PM and 12 AM



Accumulations: 1" to 3", Highest north of DC

Roads: Untreated roads turn slick, icy later Tuesday evening & night



The Arctic Air settles in behind Tuesday's snow chance, making for a very cold finish to the week. Icy roads will be a concern Wednesday morning.

ARCTIC BLAST IN DC

Dangerous Cold Across The Northern US

The core of the cold will be over the northern states, centered over the upper midwest and into the Great Lakes. Some cities, like Minneapolis, will have multiple days of below-zero temperatures. Here's a snapshot of just how extreme the cold will be -- showing Thursday morning temps 20° below zero or more for Minnesota, Wisonsin and into northern Illinois.



The cold arrives in DC Tuesday night. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will likely stay sub-freezing in DC.



Wind chills in DC will drop below zero Wednesday night into Thursday morning

GFS Model showing morning temperatures for Thursday.

Arctic Blast In DC -- Here's How Low Temps Could Go

While the GFS high temperatures for Wednesday are forecast to be in the 30s, we think temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the mid to upper20s.





Wednesday night will be bitterly cold with lows in the single digits to around 10°. If we get enough snow Tuesday night and winds go calm Wednesday night, we could easily see the cold spots with sub-zero temperatures.





The coldest day will be Thursday with most areas only getting into the teens with a few getting to 20°.







Recap: Timing Of Coldest Air In DC

