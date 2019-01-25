WASHINGTON — Here Comes The Polar Vortex



A portion of the "POLAR VORTEX", which normally stays around the arctic, will dive southward. This will allow very cold air to move into the northern, central and eastern USA.

For DC, this cold air arrives starting Tuesday night right after a shot of rain and snow.

While we've had some cold spells this winter, the shot of cold air arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday could be the coldest air we've seen in perhaps the last 5 years! On January 22, 2014, the high temperature was only 19°.

Snow Before The Arctic Blast

The cold air will arrive later Tuesday as an arctic cold front cuts across the region. That front will initially bring a chance for rain Tuesday afternoon, but as the cold air moves in, that rain will change to snow. The afternoon/evening Tuesday commute could be a messy one.



As of Sunday Morning, both the GFS (American) and ECMWF (European) models are pinpointing light accumulations of snow possible in the DC metro area, generally a trace to 2". There will be more significant totals possible in the mountains.

Preceding the snow, there may be a window for some lighter rain Tuesday afternoon. The timing for snow will be Tuesday evening through Tuesday night. Whatever falls looks to be over by Wednesday morning. Below is the European Futurecast Model showing the timing. This would produce a couple inches of snow in DC.









Just how cold will it be?

The core of the cold will be over the northern states, centered over the upper midwest and into the Great Lakes. Some cities, like Minneapolis, will have multiple days of below-zero temperatures. Here's a snapshot of just how extreme the cold will be -- showing Thursday morning temps 20° below zero or more for Minnesota, Wisonsin and into northern Illinois.



The cold arrives in DC Tuesday night. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will likely stay sub-freezing in DC.

GFS Model showing morning temperatures for Thursday.

Arctic Blast In DC -- Here's How Low Temps Could Go

While the GFS high temperatures for Wednesday are forecast to be in the 30s, we think temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the mid to upper20s.





Wednesday night will be bitterly cold with lows in the single digits to around 10°. If we get enough snow Tuesday night and winds go calm Wednesday night, we could easily see the cold spots with sub-zero temperatures.





The coldest day will be Thursday with most areas only getting into the teens with a few getting to 20°.







Recap: Timing Of Coldest Air In DC

