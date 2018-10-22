Hurricane Willa will make landfall in Mexico -- and your weekend plans in DC hinge on a storm that is almost three thousand miles away Monday afternoon.

Reason 1: This storm could be devastating to Mexico

Hurricane Willa will slam into the west central Mexico coast Tuesday just below a category 5, with winds of 155 mph. Landfall is forecasted to be near Islas Marias on Tuesday. As the storm moves inland a storm surge of 10' - 15' is likely to the right of the eye. Once inland the weakening hurricane will produce 10" - 20 of rain over parts of Western Mexico, including western Jalisco, western Nayarit and southern Sinaloa resulting in widespread flash flooding. Even farther inland as much as 4" - 6" of rain is likely in Durango.

Graphic: National Hurricane Center Track of Hurricane Willa. App Users Click Here.

Reason 2: Inland Flooding In Texas

The remnants continue to move northeastward towards the Texas Hill county. Massive flooding occurred last week just northwest of San Antonio and moisture from 'Willa' will produce more flooding as another 2" - 4", locally higher.

Graphic: Moisture path of the remnants of Hurricane Willa. App Users Click Here.

Reason 3: Weekend Nor'easter in DC?

An area of low pressure will form out Willa's remnants in the northern Gulf of Mexico. This low pressure will track up the east coast Saturday bringing the Metro Area a cold rain with holding the 40s. That's, yet another reason why we care about Willa. So, your weekend plans hinge on a storm that is almost three thousand miles away Monday afternoon.

Graphic: Weekend Forecast for DC. App Users Click here.

