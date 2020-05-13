We could see the first tropical system of the season this weekend

A tropical storm or depression may form off the coast of Florida this weekend.

The tropics are heating up a little bit ahead of schedule. We could see the first tropical storm or subtropical depression form off the coast of Florida, north of the Bahamas this weekend.

The storm will stay off shore and not impact the U.S. The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance about a 70% chance of development in the next five days.

Clearly "Mother Nature" has no regard for seasons and calendars. Hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1, 2020.

In each of the last five years, hurricane season has started early.

If this system becomes a named storm, it will be called Arthur.

A Potentially Busy Hurricane Season

The National Hurricane Center has not officially released its forecast yet, but other credible experts are thinking that this hurricane season will have above average activity.

Researchers at Colorado State University have predicted a busy season, forecasting 16 named storms with eight of them becoming hurricanes and at least four hurricanes will be major hurricanes. Major hurricanes are category 3 and above and pack winds of 111 mph or stronger.

El Nino will likely be a no-show this hurricane season, which is one reason why researchers are predicting an above-average season along with warmer than average ocean temperatures in the Atlantic.

El Nino conditions typically make the winds over the tropics stronger and that helps to "sheer" or tear the storms apart as they are trying to develop. Without that wind sheer, there wouldn't be much to slowdown the storms especially given the warmer waters, something hurricanes and tropical storms thrive on.

"Tropical and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are currently warmer than their long-term average values and are consequently also considered a factor favoring an active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season," researchers said on the Colorado State University website.

ENSO-Neutral conditions are present now and are expected to persist through the summer and possibly into fall, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

The average hurricane season has 12 named storms, six of which become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Pennsylvania State Univeristy is also predicting an above average hurricane season. The analysis is head up by Dr. Micheal Mann and fellow scientists.