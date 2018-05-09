WASHINGTON -- Florence continues to spin in the open Atlantic and move toward the west-northwest. Florence became the first major hurricane (category 3 or higher) of the 2018 season. Florence will pass south of Bermuda by Tuesday, September 11.

After that, Florence will likely head farther west toward the East Coast. There is growing confidence about an East Coast strike next week with more concern for the Carolinas at this time. This could mean an eventual wet, breezy couple of days in the Mid-Atlantic with the threat of flooding.

Even before we track Florence closer to the East Coast, a higher threat of rip currents impacts the East Coast beaches starting this weekend. Larger swells will be a factor early in teh week.

Here's the latest satellite loop of Florence over the past 12 hours:

Here's the latest position and forecast of Florence from the National Hurricane Center:

Here's the latest model guidance for Florence:

© 2018 WUSA