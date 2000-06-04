DC’s warmer, wetter July weather

Not only has July been a wet month over the last 10 years in D.C., it’s also been a very warm month. Six of the District's 10 warmest July’s have occurred since 2010.



Higher temperatures have a larger capacity to hold water vaper that can, in turn, lead to higher rainfall totals. Consequently, Washington, D.C. has had 10 July days with at least an inch of rain, including four days with at least 3” of rain, since 2017.



According to the EPA, warmer temperatures related to climate change contribute to more frequent, heavier rain events: “Average annual precipitation in the DC area has increased by 5 to 10% in the last century, but precipitation from extremely heavy storms has increased by more than 25% across the eastern United States since 1958.”