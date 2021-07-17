Strong winds, severe thunderstorms bring down trees and powerlines in the region

More than 4,000 people are without power in the Gaithersburg and Rockville area, per PEPCO.

WASHINGTON — Strong winds and heavy rain impacted the DMV region Saturday afternoon, which went from sunny and hot to storming, windy and wet for many communities.

Trees and powerlines have been reported down in areas across the region as storms move through Maryland that initially passed through Virginia and the District.

A woman watched from the doorway of her Rockville home as WUSA9 arrived to see a large tree that had fallen on a group of powerlines that were torn down.

More than 4,000 people are without power in the Gaithersburg and Rockville area, per PEPCO.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that is in effect until 11 p.m.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.