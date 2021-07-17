x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Strong winds, severe thunderstorms bring down trees and powerlines in the region

More than 4,000 people are without power in the Gaithersburg and Rockville area, per PEPCO.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — Strong winds and heavy rain impacted the DMV region Saturday afternoon, which went from sunny and hot to storming, windy and wet for many communities.

Trees and powerlines have been reported down in areas across the region as storms move through Maryland that initially passed through Virginia and the District. 

A woman watched from the doorway of her Rockville home as WUSA9 arrived to see a large tree that had fallen on a group of powerlines that were torn down. 

More than 4,000 people are without power in the Gaithersburg and Rockville area, per PEPCO.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that is in effect until 11 p.m.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

RELATED: Severe Thunderstorms moving through DMV; high winds and heavy rain impact communities

RELATED: Punishing heat sends thousands seeking treatment in Maryland and Virginia

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.