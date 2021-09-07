Flooding, strong winds impact DC area as the region sees multiple days of storms

A Flood Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for DC, Arlington, Alexandra, Prince George's County, Falls Church and Fairfax County.

WASHINGTON — Flooding was an issue in the metro D.C. area and some surrounding localities on Friday as downpours from afternoon storms impacted people heading home for the weekend.

Friday's severe weather comes less than a day after post-Tropical Storm Elsa passed south and east of the region, causing back-to-back days of wet weather and storms for some.

A Flood Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for DC, Arlington, Alexandra, Prince George's County, Falls Church and Fairfax County, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have also been issued during Friday afternoon and early evening.

Montgomery County has also seen downed power lines and trees in the Silver Spring area, according to Fire and EMS public information officer Pete Piringer.

The cold front moving through the region will make temperatures cooler for Saturday, but the hot weather will make its way back to the DMV next week.