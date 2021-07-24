Heat Emergency Plan declared for DC to start the week off

Heat Emergency Plan declared for the first half of the week.

WASHINGTON — After a few days of pleasant temperatures and lower humidity, the oppressive summer heat is forecast to return Sunday and remain until at least Wednesday for many communities in the region.

That prompted Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser to activate the District's Heat Emergency Plan for the first half of the week.

The plan goes into effect when the forecast of the temperature or heat index in the District is 95 degrees or higher. That causes the city to open cooling centers for residents seeking relief from the heat. A list of District cooling centers can be found at

(7/24 at 6:53P) DC’s Heat Emergency is activated Sun., July 25 through Wed., July 28. Visit https://t.co/URE9GBfN7u to find a cooling center near you. If you see someone needing transportation to a shelter, please call the shelter hotline: 202-399-7093. Call 911 if an emergency. pic.twitter.com/uHNdQKc7CS — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) July 24, 2021

In addition, the city recommends that residents:



• Stay indoors: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat.

• Check on your neighbors: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.