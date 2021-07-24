Heat Emergency Plan declared for DC to start the week off

WASHINGTON — After a few days of pleasant temperatures and lower humidity, the oppressive summer heat is forecast to return Sunday and remain until at least Wednesday for many communities in the region.
That prompted Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser to activate the District's Heat Emergency Plan for the first half of the week.
The plan goes into effect when the forecast of the temperature or heat index in the District is 95 degrees or higher. That causes the city to open cooling centers for residents seeking relief from the heat. A list of District cooling centers can be found at
In addition, the city recommends that residents:
• Stay indoors: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat.
• Check on your neighbors: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.
• Drink plenty of water and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
• Do not leave children or pets in vehicles. Vehicles can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles.
• Pet owners should keep pets indoors, walk pets early in the morning, and give pets plenty of water.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.