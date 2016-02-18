QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers/storms. High: 82.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 73.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few pm showers/storms. High: 85.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Tuesday afternoon is mostly cloudy with a few showers or t-storms possible. It's humid and a little warmer than Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Temps will be in the 80s and a few PM storms will still be the pattern Wednesday and Thursday before Florence becomes the picture Friday through the weekend.

Some rain, which could be locally heavy, could impact DC this weekend as Florence stalls inland. READ MORE to find out about Florence's track.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with a few showers/storms. Highs: Low 80s. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 64 - 74. SE - 5.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers/storms. Highs: Mid 80s. Winds: E 5 - 10

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of some pm showers/storms. Highs: 83 - 88.

