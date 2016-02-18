QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 73.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers/storms. High: 83.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers/storms. High: 84.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Little change to the current pattern of mostly cloudy skies and a threat for some passing showers and storms. Temps will be in the low to mid 80s and a few PM storms will still be the pattern Wednesday and Thursday before Florence becomes the picture Friday through the weekend.

On Tuesday afternoon data on Florence indicated a slower and slightly more southern track. This would keep the impacts around DC minimal, but still cause tremendous issues around eastern North Carolina, and parts of South Carolina. READ MORE about Florence's track.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 65 - 74. Light.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers/storms. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: ENE - 10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers/storms. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: NE 10 - 15.

